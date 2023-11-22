Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,753,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 356,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Micron Technology worth $678,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $6,311,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 3,508 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $244,542.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,352 shares in the company, valued at $10,829,587.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $463,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,620,436.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,390 shares of company stock worth $9,954,223. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.84. 1,541,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,170,471. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.82.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

