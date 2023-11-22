MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.31

Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.31 and last traded at $26.21, with a volume of 26994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on MLKN. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on MillerKnoll from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MillerKnoll in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $917.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.90 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 0.84%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter worth $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

