Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 79.5% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,779,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,242. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.67 and its 200-day moving average is $71.36.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. HSBC began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

