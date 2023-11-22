Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8,767.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 29.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,020,000 after buying an additional 487,781 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 224,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 207,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MNST. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

MNST traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.16. 700,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,590,842. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.05.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

