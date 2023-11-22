MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Price Target Cut to $4.75

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.25 to $4.75 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.98% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.66.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logos Global Management LP increased its holdings in MorphoSys by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in MorphoSys by 95.4% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 121,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter.
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
