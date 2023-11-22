Mystic Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,799 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.4% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,239,315 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,874,345,000 after buying an additional 1,016,960 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,781,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Visa by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,504,766 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $357,352,000 after buying an additional 66,499 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded up $1.94 on Wednesday, reaching $254.17. 1,659,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,019,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.57. The firm has a market cap of $473.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $254.54.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,668,731 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

