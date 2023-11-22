Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after purchasing an additional 274,679 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 202.5% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 69,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,471 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 833,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,633,000 after purchasing an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 945,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $2.47 on Wednesday, reaching $411.42. 590,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,645,532. The company has a market cap of $385.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,123.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.23, for a total transaction of $1,346,984.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,465.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 533,424 shares of company stock valued at $206,051,295. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

