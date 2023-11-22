Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 9,853 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $478.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,994. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total transaction of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.60, for a total value of $7,917,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.