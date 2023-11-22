Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Gap Up to $11.69

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.69, but opened at $12.14. Neumora Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 13,085 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.48.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). On average, equities research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Neumora Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Henry O. Gosebruch acquired 15,000 shares of Neumora Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $189,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,624,143 shares in the company, valued at $61,610,431. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,786,769 shares of company stock valued at $61,619,187.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NMRA. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,870,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000.

Neumora Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.