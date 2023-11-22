NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Stock Price Down 3%

NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.55 and last traded at $4.55. 315,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,209,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded NextDecade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

In other NextDecade news, Director Bardin Hill Investment Partner sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.21, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,679,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,852,320.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in NextDecade by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of NextDecade by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextDecade by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in NextDecade by 39.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

