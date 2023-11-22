Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Sunday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

View Our Latest Report on JWN

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 5,413,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,206,723. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordstrom

In related news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.