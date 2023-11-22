Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $17.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.90, but opened at $14.38. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Nordstrom shares last traded at $13.83, with a volume of 2,921,592 shares trading hands.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 15.4% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Nordstrom by 31.2% during the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 41,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 9,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 13.9% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 37,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 77.33, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.
