Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,874 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 74,789 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Norfolk Southern worth $38,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.75. The stock had a trading volume of 449,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,360. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average is $211.38. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $261.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NSC shares. Bank of America cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.