Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,995,870 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.