Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,536 Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 404,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,416 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSCQ remained flat at $18.95 during trading on Wednesday. 302,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,099. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

