Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 635 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 533,336.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,059,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,938,609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after buying an additional 5,440,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after buying an additional 1,850,187 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company
In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total transaction of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.38, for a total value of $35,243,045.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,312,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,611,487,122.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,231 shares of company stock worth $20,880,573,165 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $592.72. 1,065,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,088,832. The stock has a market cap of $562.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.36, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $577.88 and its 200-day moving average is $512.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.
Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.88%.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
