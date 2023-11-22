Northeast Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 889 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 889 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 922,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,472. The firm has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.46.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 53.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.66.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,217,143.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,001.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,956 shares of company stock worth $4,597,876 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

