Northeast Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 29,325 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.31. 1,432,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,283,910. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $81.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.