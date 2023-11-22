Northeast Financial Group Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.0% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 3,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 15.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 263,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,291,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,260,920,000 after purchasing an additional 268,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.51. 358,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.07. The company has a market cap of $69.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $173.71.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.77.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 14,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.44, for a total value of $2,435,246.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,988.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,838 shares of company stock valued at $4,077,847. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

