Northeast Financial Group Inc. Makes New $261,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.57.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.89. 1,084,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,613,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.00. The firm has a market cap of $308.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

