Northeast Financial Group Inc. Makes New $410,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $2,908,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.26. 42,145,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,962,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.77. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

