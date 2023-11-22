Northeast Financial Group Inc. Takes $301,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,885,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 1,932,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,494. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.11. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

