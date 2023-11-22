Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $51.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.54, but opened at $36.16. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 98,671 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Citigroup raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Northern Oil and Gas news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $305,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,866.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 28,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $1,156,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,901,972.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,424 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,237. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,356.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 979,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,624,000 after purchasing an additional 912,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after buying an additional 837,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after buying an additional 742,371 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 19.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,786,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,318,000 after buying an additional 605,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.56%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

