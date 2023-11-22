Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,808,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,861 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.23% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $643,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,945,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 14,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWR stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. 122,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,782. The company has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day moving average is $70.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $76.21.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

