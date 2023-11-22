Northern Trust Corp Cuts Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 738,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.48% of W.W. Grainger worth $582,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,545,000 after buying an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,792,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,653,000 after purchasing an additional 269,881 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 235.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 312,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,098,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,662.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $810.57. 9,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $726.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $721.72. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $534.01 and a 1-year high of $813.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.13.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.58. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

