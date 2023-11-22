Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,062,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 101,661 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of The Cigna Group worth $859,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 10,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 8,382 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $288.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,297. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.65.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

