Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,178,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,197 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.72% of Corteva worth $697,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays downgraded Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,990 shares of company stock worth $151,066 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.20. 289,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,536,843. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $67.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

