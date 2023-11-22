Northern Trust Corp Has $590.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,491 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.49% of Travelers Companies worth $590,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 294,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 851.3% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 11,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.7% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 64.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRV traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,035. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.46.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.



