Northern Trust Corp Has $788.26 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,248,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,938 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.99% of Fiserv worth $788,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.8 %

FISV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $125.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,795,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

