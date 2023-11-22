Northern Trust Corp Has $823.78 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,284,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,946 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $823,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $164,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $57,715.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,050.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,610 shares of company stock worth $11,004,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.31. 119,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,450,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.64. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.16 and a 12-month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

