Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,361,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 416,143 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Schlumberger worth $705,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158,943 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,212,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,728,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280,503 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 268.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,628,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,106 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $1,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 324,867 shares in the company, valued at $19,569,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,717,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,925 shares of company stock worth $6,794,479. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. HSBC decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

SLB stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,242,641. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

