Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,998,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 720,166 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.22% of Emerson Electric worth $632,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,415,340,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,510,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,121,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE EMR traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 217,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,390. The company has a market capitalization of $50.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.97. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $100.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 87.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,598.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

