Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,096,338 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,046,920 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,096,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $681,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the second quarter. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,101,742 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $84,070,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $9,317,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 40,457 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.7% during the second quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,328 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,673,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

