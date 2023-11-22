Northern Trust Corp Sells 134,996 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,996 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.77% of HCA Healthcare worth $632,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,591,000 after purchasing an additional 934,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,225.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,351,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after buying an additional 2,307,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA traded up $3.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.86. The company had a trading volume of 51,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,831. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.00.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.