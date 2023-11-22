Northern Trust Corp Sells 139,595 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $746,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.38.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.2 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.57. The company had a trading volume of 79,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

