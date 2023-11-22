Northern Trust Corp Sells 182,488 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,025,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 182,488 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Nucor worth $660,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after buying an additional 155,109,984 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 391.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,162 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nucor by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after purchasing an additional 979,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nucor from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.56.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $157.00. 40,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,662. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.06. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.46 and a 12-month high of $182.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.38. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

