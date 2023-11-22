Northern Trust Corp Sells 19,554 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,554 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.15% of McKesson worth $660,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total value of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,985,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,082 shares of company stock valued at $30,258,690. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $455.94. The company had a trading volume of 25,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,014. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $473.18. The stock has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.83.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

