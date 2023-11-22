Northern Trust Corp Sells 238,501 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238,501 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of Cadence Design Systems worth $665,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $15,126,480,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,940.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of CDNS stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $271.43. The stock had a trading volume of 89,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.88 and a 12 month high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.