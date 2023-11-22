Northern Trust Corp Sells 55,400 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $631,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 142,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $136,485,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $4,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,827,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 25,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% during the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 6,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,422 shares of company stock valued at $18,917,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $986.22. 7,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,251. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $933.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $935.55.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

