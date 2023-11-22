Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,388,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Lam Research worth $892,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,249 shares of company stock worth $6,364,451 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $13.09 on Wednesday, hitting $720.46. The stock had a trading volume of 115,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,637. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $635.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $636.33. The stock has a market cap of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $728.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LRCX. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

