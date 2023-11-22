Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.06% of Northwest Natural worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,470,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,172,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,015,000 after acquiring an additional 99,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 12.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,948,000 after purchasing an additional 188,069 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 24,514 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Northwest Natural from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

NWN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. 25,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,943. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.01.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $141.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.35 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.91%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

