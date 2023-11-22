NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given Positive Rating at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by investment analysts at Susquehanna in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVDA. Edward Jones lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $588.38.

NVDA traded down $8.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $490.95. The company had a trading volume of 63,161,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,310,121. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $446.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $427.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 118.43, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. NVIDIA has a one year low of $138.84 and a one year high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total transaction of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the second quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $206,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mayport LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

