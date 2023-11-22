NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $700.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $745.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.74.

NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $138.84 and a twelve month high of $505.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total transaction of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,555,495,686.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089 over the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

