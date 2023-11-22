NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $580.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $560.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $668.00 to $674.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.74.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $446.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.64, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $138.84 and a 52-week high of $505.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.01. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares in the company, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.99, for a total value of $13,329,615.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,555,495,686.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth about $252,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in NVIDIA by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 406,600 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,138,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 29,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

