NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $650.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.15% from the company’s previous close.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.74.

NVDA opened at $499.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 120.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $138.84 and a fifty-two week high of $505.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average of $427.27.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total value of $13,478,648.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total value of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in NVIDIA by 693.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.1% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 29,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

