Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $485.75. 50,521,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,256,664. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $446.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $138.84 and a 1 year high of $505.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 116.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.08, for a total value of $10,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,030,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,490,310.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 29,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.01, for a total transaction of $13,478,648.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,918,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,248,438.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,232 shares of company stock valued at $67,606,089. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $929,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

