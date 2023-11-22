NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Gap Up to $7.53

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.71. NWTN shares last traded at $7.66, with a volume of 2,423 shares changing hands.

NWTN Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

Get NWTN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NWTN

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NWTN in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NWTN during the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of NWTN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWTN Company Profile

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NWTN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWTN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.