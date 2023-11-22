Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Down 4.2%

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.32 and last traded at $34.57. Approximately 141,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 648,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ODD shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded Oddity Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Oddity Tech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the third quarter worth $163,000. Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Oddity Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

Oddity Tech Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-tech company worldwide. The company provides beauty and wellness products utilizing its PowerMatch technology. It builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt the offline-dominated beauty and wellness industries. The company offers products for face and complexion, eyes and brows, lips, and skin care under the IL MAKIAGE brand; and hair and skin care products under the SpoiledChild brand.

