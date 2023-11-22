ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Holdings Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ON Semiconductor by 883.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

ON stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,915. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $59.61 and a 1 year high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on ON Semiconductor

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.