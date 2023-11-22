ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $62.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONE Gas traded as low as $58.74 and last traded at $59.52, with a volume of 13980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.07.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OGS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,957,000 after buying an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,794,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,523,000 after buying an additional 45,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

